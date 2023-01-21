StockNews.com Lowers ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Sell

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.19. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $6.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,075.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 268,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

