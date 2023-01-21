Sarah Pollard Acquires 69 Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) insider Sarah Pollard bought 69 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £151.11 ($184.39).

Sarah Pollard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Sarah Pollard bought 70 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($182.79).

PZ Cussons Stock Down 1.2 %

PZC opened at GBX 210.50 ($2.57) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 212.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 204.32. PZ Cussons plc has a twelve month low of GBX 177.80 ($2.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 223 ($2.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £902.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,754.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.17) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

