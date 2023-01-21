Sarah Whitney Purchases 32,982 Shares of Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) Stock

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) insider Sarah Whitney acquired 32,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £21,108.48 ($25,757.75).

Tritax EuroBox Stock Performance

LON:EBOX opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.80) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £276.89 million and a PE ratio of 258.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Tritax EuroBox plc has a 12 month low of GBX 57.70 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 111.40 ($1.36).

Tritax EuroBox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Tritax EuroBox

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 100 ($1.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 100 ($1.22) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax EuroBox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 143.75 ($1.75).

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

