Insider Buying: N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Insider Acquires £30,000 in Stock

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) insider David Alliance of Manchester bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($36,607.69).

David Alliance of Manchester also recently made the following trade(s):

Get N Brown Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 12th, David Alliance of Manchester acquired 2,170,000 shares of N Brown Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £564,200 ($688,468.58).

N Brown Group Trading Up 1.0 %

LON BWNG opened at GBX 30.30 ($0.37) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.53 million and a P/E ratio of 1,010.00. N Brown Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 18.75 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 42.86 ($0.52). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About N Brown Group

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.