Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $113.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 741,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after acquiring an additional 97,684 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Inter Parfums by 82.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.