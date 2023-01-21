Rupert Labrum Purchases 2,400,000 Shares of Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Stock

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) insider Rupert Labrum acquired 2,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($87,858.45).

Rupert Labrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Rupert Labrum acquired 150,000 shares of Primorus Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,491.15).

On Thursday, December 1st, Rupert Labrum purchased 100,000 shares of Primorus Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,660.77).

Primorus Investments Price Performance

PRIM opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Primorus Investments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.01 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.40 ($0.05). The company has a market capitalization of £4.06 million and a PE ratio of 35.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.76.

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

