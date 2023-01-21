Christopher Mills Buys 2,500 Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Stock

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mills acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,232 ($15.03) per share, for a total transaction of £30,800 ($37,583.89).

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OIG opened at GBX 1,280 ($15.62) on Friday. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 880 ($10.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,637 ($19.98). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,091.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,119.90. The firm has a market cap of £179.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.53.

Get Oryx International Growth Fund alerts:

About Oryx International Growth Fund

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.