Christopher Mills Buys 2,500 Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Stock

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mills acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,232 ($15.03) per share, for a total transaction of £30,800 ($37,583.89).
Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of OIG opened at GBX 1,280 ($15.62) on Friday. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 880 ($10.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,637 ($19.98). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,091.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,119.90. The firm has a market cap of £179.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.53.
About Oryx International Growth Fund
