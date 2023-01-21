StockNews.com Upgrades Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) to Buy

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $140.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%.

Insider Activity at Natural Gas Services Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Leslie Ann Beyer sold 3,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,035.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter worth $108,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, engineered products, design and sales, rebuild and exchange, parts, WellMaker, CiP, and flare systems. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.