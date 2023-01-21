Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

Abiomed Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $381.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.70. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $381.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abiomed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Articles

