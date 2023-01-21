The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.7 %

DSGX stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $121.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Stories

