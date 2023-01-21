Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE RVP opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $65.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.06. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
