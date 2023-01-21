StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2023

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBAGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

