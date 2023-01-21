StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance
Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.00.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empire State Realty OP (ESBA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.