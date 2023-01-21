Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.