MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 24th (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA)

MAIA Biotechnology’s (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 24th. MAIA Biotechnology had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

MAIA Biotechnology Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of MAIA stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. MAIA Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology stock. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.37% of MAIA Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer, primarily Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The company's pipeline, include THIO, a phase 2 clinical study in NSCLC. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

