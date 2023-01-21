ECB Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ECBK) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 24th

ECB Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 24th. ECB Bancorp had issued 8,915,247 shares in its public offering on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $89,152,470 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of ECB Bancorp’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECBK opened at $16.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ECB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECBK. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in ECB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ECB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

