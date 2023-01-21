Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Trading Up 3.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.38. 88,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,061,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Specifically, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $44,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at $212,412.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neogen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday.

Neogen Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,342,000 after acquiring an additional 580,088 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2,768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 537,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 518,972 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1,060.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 461,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 422,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 412,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 534.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 372,839 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also

