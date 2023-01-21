Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Up 3.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Evolus traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 11,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 393,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EOLS. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evolus during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 141.07% and a negative net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

