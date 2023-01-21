Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Down 7.2% on Insider Selling

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 10,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 734,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Specifically, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,962 shares of company stock worth $5,031,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Veracyte Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $75.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,440,000.

About Veracyte

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.