Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 276,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,489,034 shares.The stock last traded at $46.26 and had previously closed at $47.54.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 53.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

