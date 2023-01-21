CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 6.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $70.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics traded as low as $47.39 and last traded at $47.39. Approximately 7,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,167,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRSP. Citigroup decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at $15,107,713.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,744,250. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $61.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

