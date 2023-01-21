Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $25.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 8010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a positive return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $417.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

