Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Up 3.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after CLSA raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $48.00. The company traded as high as $37.93 and last traded at $37.69. 36,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,619,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TCOM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,966,000 after buying an additional 1,967,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,047,000 after buying an additional 330,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after buying an additional 1,072,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,400,000 after buying an additional 2,696,922 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,176,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,927,000 after purchasing an additional 400,053 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.