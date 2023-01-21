Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $144.00 to $126.00. The stock had previously closed at $132.43, but opened at $126.50. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Allstate shares last traded at $124.78, with a volume of 15,248 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.49, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.45.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

