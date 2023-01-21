Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $11.18. Zymeworks shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 13,037 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,312,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,376,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,894,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,702,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,706,001 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Barclays raised their price target on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zymeworks from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Zymeworks Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $630.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 6.5% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after buying an additional 267,565 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,950,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 126.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 659,457 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 73.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,164,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 493,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 162,353 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also

