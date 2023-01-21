ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,100 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 402,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADSE shares. Raymond James downgraded ADS-TEC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on ADS-TEC Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th.

ADSE opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

