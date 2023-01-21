ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,100 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 402,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADSE shares. Raymond James downgraded ADS-TEC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on ADS-TEC Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th.
ADS-TEC Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
ADSE opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $9.29.
ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile
ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.
