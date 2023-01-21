Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $28.00. The company traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 28441500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

RIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra downgraded Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

