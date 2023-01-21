AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Down 16.8% in December

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 730,900 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 878,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $16.69 million, a PE ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.25.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 831,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 794,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 27,010 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

