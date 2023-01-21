iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,470,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 20,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,940,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.38. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $103.27.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
