iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,470,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 20,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,940,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.38. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $103.27.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

