Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Update

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 328,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 14.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,668,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 184,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 37.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.13. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 191.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Recommended Stories

