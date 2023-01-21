Baker Hughes (BKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Baker Hughes to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.9 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,250,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 231,539 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

