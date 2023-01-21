Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Drops By 17.3%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLN opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $25.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

