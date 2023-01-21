Short Interest in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Expands By 20.0%

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alset Capital Acquisition by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 697,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alset Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Alset Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

