Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 314 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,451 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 79.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,038,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,632,000 after purchasing an additional 900,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $138.47 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.