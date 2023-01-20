Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Increased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 228.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,560 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,515 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 354.5% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 78,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 15,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.9 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

