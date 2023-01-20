Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Valero Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 262.5% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $138.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.04 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

