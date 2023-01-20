Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 51,266 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 217,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,388,000 after buying an additional 797,869 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.48.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

