DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 2,679 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $833.21.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $793.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $832.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $760.29. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

