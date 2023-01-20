Clear Street Markets LLC Cuts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $59.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.