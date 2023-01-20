Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 890.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.59.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $127.89.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.