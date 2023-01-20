Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.8% in the third quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 185,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

