Kendall Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 49.5% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Chevron by 6.6% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 23,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Chevron by 15.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 434,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after purchasing an additional 56,698 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

CVX stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $122.84 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.