Ellevest Inc. Acquires 416 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 761 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Illumina by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina Price Performance

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $196.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $394.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

