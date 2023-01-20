Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

NYSE:CVX opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.91. The company has a market cap of $346.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $122.84 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.