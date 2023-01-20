Auxano Advisors LLC Buys 1,602 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 600.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3,518.8% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,555,000 after buying an additional 2,092,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,405,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,344,000 after buying an additional 592,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC upped their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

NYSE CVX opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.91. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $122.84 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

