Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.