Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $353,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Chevron were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $122.84 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.91.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

