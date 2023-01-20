The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,432 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $13,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.0 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

