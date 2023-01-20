Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,066 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

