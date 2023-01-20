Ellevest Inc. Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $475.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $574.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.