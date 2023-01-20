Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $253.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.89.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

